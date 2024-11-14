Oakley Vale Community Centre Christmas Carols
Christmas Carols, December 11th, 6pm.
A fantastic evening joining our local choir sing some of our favourite Carols, Christmas Tree lights to be turned on by our Corby Mayor Tea/Coffee and Mince Pies to be served.
A special blend of Carols to get you into the Christmas Spirit.
This is a well attended Carol Singing evening where everyone joins in and enjoys the evening.