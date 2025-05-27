Northants designers to create stunning show gardens at BBC Gardeners’ World Live

Talented garden designers from Northamptonshire are set to inspire tens of thousands of visitors at BBC Gardeners’ World Live at the NEC Birmingham (12 – 16 June) with their stunning show gardens.

BBC Gardeners’ World presenter and designer, Nick Bailey, has designed this year’s headline Show Garden. The Plant-Based Garden is a garden that’s inspired by Nick’s passion for sustainable gardening and planet-friendly materials.

It will bring this year’s BBC Gardeners’ World ‘Make a Metre Matter’ campaign www.gardenersworld.com/win/make-a-metre-matter/ to life, encouraging as many of us as possible to transform one metre of outdoor space for the good of the planet. With its wildlife-rich spaces, meadow planting and rustic buildings, The Plant-Based Garden has a homestead vibe, a climate-friendly ethos and plenty of memorable metres to inspire visitors to get involved at home.

Nicki Chapman joins Nick in his garden for daily chats about Make a Metre Matter, and he shares sustainable gardening tips at the BBC Gardeners’ World Live Theatre too. Experts from Hillier, The Plant-Based Garden’s plant supplier, will be on hand with advice on how to achieve the look at home. Award-winning designer Pip Probert (BBC 2 Your Garden Made Perfect) has created a collection of nine metres that matter for BBC Gardeners’ World Live, including a mini woodland, a veg patch and pond.

Family, Nature and Neighbours by David Blythe for BBC Gardeners' World Live

Get involved in Make a Metre Matter by registering your own planet-friendly metres at GardenersWorld.com for a chance to win £500 or £1,000 of Crocus vouchers, or share a video with the BBC Gardeners’ World TV team for a possible TV appearance. More than 9,500 metres have already been pledged.

Always popular at BBC Gardeners’ World Live, the small but perfectly formed Beautiful Borders are 9m2 miniature show gardens, packed with creative planting and design inspiration for small gardens and difficult spaces. The theme for this year’s Beautiful Borders is ’Cultivating Connections’ and designers have been quick to take up the challenge.

David Blythe’s Beautiful Border is Family, Nature and Neighbours, using a shared boundary of wall, fence and a wildlife highway to showcasethe power of garden spaces to join families, neighbours and nature. Zoe Grady’s Small But Mighty Border celebrates the power that even tiny spaces have to nurture mindful connection and to change the course of the future.

Lucy Tremlett, Event Director at Immediate Live, organisers of BBC Gardeners’ World Live, said: “We’re always blown away by the creativity, brilliant design, hard work and effort that goes into creating the Show Gardens, Showcase Gardens and Beautiful Borders. We can’t wait to see these fantastic teams bring their exciting designs to life at the NEC. BBC Gardeners’ World Live visitors can look forward to being wowed by a really exciting collection of gardens this year.”

Zoe Grady’s Small But Mighty Border for BBC Gardeners' World Live

BBC Gardeners’ World Live celebrates the height of the summer gardening season. Whether you’re a first-time grower or a green-fingered pro, it’s a great day out with new ideas at every turn.

New for 2025 is Adam Frost’s Tasting Table, featuring ‘plot-to-plate’ demonstrations and conversations with guest chefs. Monty Don and friends share seasonal tips at the BBC Gardeners’ World Theatre, sponsored by British Garden Centres, and relaxed chat at the new ‘In Conversation With’ Stage. At the Floral Marquee, sponsored by Legal & General, the Let’s Talk Plants stage offers expert plant sessions by stage sponsor Hillier. The Hot Off The Potting Bench gallery showcases brand new plants and there are stunning displays at the International Orchid Show. Got a problem plant or vexing veg? Head to the Plant Experts’ Desk for 1:2:1 help.

Bring your shopping list and pick up a handy pocket map on site, courtesy of pocket map sponsor, Raisin. There’s a vast range of plant and garden shopping opportunities plus a Plant Crèche for end-of-day collection. Houseplant fans will love the Green Rooms, offering plants, pots and accessories, expert advice and workshops.

Back outside, the Health for Life competition nurtures local young growers who create planted wheelbarrows with a food and climate change theme. There are hands-on gardening activities for children and global TV phenomenon, Bluey, will be making a weekend visit.

BBC Gardeners' World presenter Nick Bailey, the headline show garden designer at BBC Gardeners' World Live

BBC Gardeners’ World Live tickets are on sale at www.bbcgardenersworldlive.com. Tickets include entry to Good Food Show Summer, featuring celebrity chefs, demonstrations, theatres and workshops, with delicious food and drink to browse and buy.