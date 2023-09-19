Northants based Big Bubble Theatre Company gets a boost from Theo Paphitis

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s been about a year since Laura Clarkowner of Big Bubble Theatre Companyposted on Instagram to Theo about her business during ‘Small Business Sunday’ and was one of six weekly winners to gain a retweet or repost by Theo to his over half a million Twitter and Instagram followers.

The weekly initiative, set up by Theo in 2010, now has over 3,500 #SBS winners and supports small businesses in the UK.

Business and retail entrepreneur and self-confessed Shopkeeper, Theo re‐tweeted Big Bubbles message to his over 500,000 Twitter and Instagram followers and they are also profiled on the #SBS website (www.theopaphitissbs.com) that is exclusive to all Small Business Sunday winners.

Laura and Theo

Big Bubble's company director Laura Clark said, “Being part of Small Business Sunday for the past year has been absolutely fantastic.

"We have made loads of connections with other small businesses and got some invaluable top tips and advice at the SBS event back in February.

"It feels amazing to have support from Theo because it’s been tough trying to raise our profile and Theo has recognised our hard work and helped spread the word about what we do to his following.”

Small business champion and Ryman Stationery, Robert Dyas and Boux Avenue Chairman, Theo Paphitis, said: “We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK.

"My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-tweet from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings.

"The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish Big Bubble Theatre Company every success.”

Anyone looking for a re‐tweet from Theo should tweet on Twitter or do an Instagram post to him about their business on Sunday between 5pm and 7.30pm and include the hashtag #SBS.

Six lucky businesses are re‐tweeted every Monday at 8pm and then invited to enter their profile on the new website, attend the annual #SBS networking event and take advantage of the networking opportunities.

For further information about Big Bubbles shows and workshops please visit www.bigbubbletheatre.com