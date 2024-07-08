Northamptonshire Mind Gears Up for Big 60 Biker Challenge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In celebration of its 60th anniversary, Northamptonshire Mind is preparing to host the Big 60 Biker Challenge on July 13th.

This event will see a convoy of motorbikes riding across the county to raise crucial funds and awareness for the much-loved local mental health charity.

Among the riders is Gordon, a local biker whose journey with depression has been long and challenging. His story, however, is one of remarkable resilience and hope.

At just 14, Gordon lost his best friend, triggering a spiral into depression and isolation. For many years, he turned to alcohol, losing friends and family along the way.

Big 60 Biker Challenge Commorative Patches

Despite meeting his wife and securing a good job in 2012, his depression persisted. It wasn’t until 2015 that Gordon sought help and connected with a mental health support team.

Gordon's recovery has been anything but straightforward. He faced numerous setbacks and deep lows.

Yet, with ongoing support and finding activities that helped him cope, such as walking his dog and riding his motorbike, he found ways to manage his mental health. For Gordon, motorbike rides offered peace and clarity, allowing him to quiet his mind and focus on the present.

Today, Gordon is riding in the Big 60 Biker Challenge to give back and raise awareness. He hopes his story will inspire others to seek help and discover their own paths to recovery.

For those interested in joining Gordon and other riders on July 13th, sign-up details are available here.

The event, conceived by Charlie Miller from Northamptonshire Mind’s Corby community hub, has been brought to life with the tireless support of the charity’s fundraising officer, Carl McGregor.

The ride will begin at Mind in Daventry and conclude at Willow Place Shopping Centre in Corby, passing all of Northamptonshire Mind’s sites along the way. Riders and supporters can purchase a biker breakfast at the start line, offered by the Cube Disability Cruiser Bus.

A highlight of the event will be a pit stop at the newly relaunched Mercure Hotel Northampton. The hotel has chosen Northamptonshire Mind as one of its two official charity partners for 2024/2025, alongside Cynthia Spencer Hospice Charity.

Simon Smith, Commercial Director of the Mercure Hotel Northampton, expressed his commitment to these partnerships: “Giving back to our community is a core part of our values.

"Our newly relaunched hotel celebrates the history and future of Northamptonshire, and we are dedicated to making a positive impact on the lives of local residents.”

He added, “Our work with local charities and good causes has been one of my personal highlights, and I look forward to deepening these relationships in the future.”

The event will conclude with a celebratory gathering at Willow Place Shopping Centre in Corby.

The Mayor of Corby, Cllr Ross Armour, who has selected Northamptonshire Mind as his charity of choice for the 2024/2025 term, will be in attendance.

The celebration will also feature a live performance by musician Karl Greville Ashworth. Additionally, each rider will receive a special patch to commemorate the event.

Sarah Hillier, CEO of Northamptonshire Mind, highlighted the importance of this milestone year: “As we celebrate six decades of impact, we’re proud of our enduring efforts to reduce stigma and improve mental health support across Northamptonshire.

"While this is a year of celebration for Northamptonshire Mind, we are operating in challenging times. Much has changed over the last 60 years, but mental health support remains underfunded and oversubscribed. Many people in our county rely on charities like ours to bridge this gap.”

The Big 60 Biker Challenge promises to be a memorable and meaningful event.