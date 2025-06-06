Northamptonshire man wins Slimming World’s Man of the Year 2025 award

A Burton Latimer man has been named as his Slimming World group’s Man of the Year 2025. From heartbreak to health: David’s inspiring transformation at age 50.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Loyd-Hearn joined the Burton Latimer 7.30pm Slimming World group in June 2024, after deciding it was time to take control of his health. At his heaviest, he weighed 27 stone with 54-inch waist, on his own before Slimming World and since joining the group, he’s dropped 3t 7lbs (total of 7st) and now a waist measurement of a size 44, transforming not just his weight, but his life.

David’s struggle with weight began over 40 years ago after a childhood accident left him wheelchair-bound for nearly a year. The injury severely limited his mobility during a crucial stage of his development—and the challenges didn’t stop there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A divorce, becoming a full-time single father, and a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes became the wake-up call that led to an initial period of weight loss in order to be a better father to his two children, but keeping the weight off proved difficult. Later, finding love again brought joy—but also a return of old habits. The weight crept back on, exacerbated by long-term health conditions like arthritis and high blood pressure, affecting both David and his wife, Becci.

The amazing transformation David Loyd-Hearn

“We were really struggling,” David said. “Even little things became harder. I couldn’t enjoy the activities I loved. I was paying a premium for clothes that actually fit because high street options weren’t available to me.” But everything changed when the couple decided to join Slimming World together, after their children had flown the nest. For David, the difference was immediate—and transformative.

“Becci went first, and I was nervous,” he admitted. “But I finally took the plunge. The welcome I got was so warm, and I found friends who truly understand the struggle.”

Twelve months on, David realised the impact has been profound: physically, mentally, and emotionally. “There have been so many milestones,” he said, smiling. “For the first time ever, I flew without needing a seatbelt extender. I can buy clothes in a supermarket now. For my son’s 22nd birthday, we went to Alton Towers, and I rode everything. I haven’t been able to do that since before he was born.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David credits his progress to the support he’s received from his wife Becci, his consultant Teresa, and the close-knit Slimming World group.

“Teresa is the best weight loss professional I’ve ever known and I work in the NHS,” he said. “I understand nutrition. For me, the biggest challenge was always psychological. This group gave me the mindset shift I needed.”

The couple have embraced new recipes, smarter eating around celebrations, and pragmatic, sustainable changes. David now walks more, feels less joint pain, and enjoys a level of activity he hasn’t known in decades.

“I’m about halfway through my journey,” he said. “But thanks to this support network, I celebrated my 50th birthday in much more active ways and I feel like I’ve given myself a fighting chance at a better old age.” For others considering a similar path, David has one simple message: “Just take the first step. You’ll be amazed where it can lead.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a group winner, David now has the opportunity to progress to the semi-finals at Slimming World’s Head office in Derbyshire, where a panel of judges will select an overall winner.

Slimming World Consultant Teresa Seaton, who runs the Burton Latimer and Kettering groups, says: “We’re all so proud of David. He’s a real inspiration - Not just because of the amount of weight he’s lost, but because of his positive attitude, his commitment and how encouraging he is to everyone else in group. He’s proof that Slimming World works just as well for men as it does for women, and that no one is ever on their own. Our group is full of support, laughter and shared success - and David plays a big part in that.”

If you’re inspired by David’s story and thinking of starting your own weight loss journey, the Burton Latimer or Kettering Slimming World groups meet every week as follows:

Burton Latimer – Thursdays at the Burton Band Club at 8am, 9.30am, 4pm, 5.30pm & 7.30pm

Kettering – Saturdays at St Andrews Church at 7am, 8.30am & 10am

Call Teresa on 07447 918855 for more information.