Northamptonshire farmers to put endangered species in spotlight with new trail

This summer, visitors to The Patch MK will experience more than just sunflowers and ‘Instagrammable’ views of sunflower fields. In an inspiring partnership between a local farming family and a global artistic visionary, The Patch MK is proud to unveil its latest attraction: The Last Footprint, a striking new outdoor art installation by internationally renowned sculptor Erik Schmitz.

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of 500,000 sunflowers and over 50 million wildflowers, The Last Footprint features nine large-scale sculptures crafted entirely from sustainable and reclaimed materials, including timber from the Gurney family farm in Milton Keynes and offcuts donated by Linnell Bros Timber Merchants in Towcester.

Each piece of the exhibition represents a species which is considered to be vulnerable to extinction in the wild. In total there are nine giant sculptures including the iconic Giant Panda, Asian Elephant, Lowland Gorilla and Black Rhinoceros. There is also a focus on lesser-known endangered species including the Californian Condor, European Eel, Amur Leopard, Green Sea Turtle and Giant Pangolin. The sculptures form a moving tribute to the fragile beauty of the natural world and the impact each life leaves behind.

The idea came from fourth generation farmer, Joseph Gurney.

Art Meets Agriculture. A Unique Farm Experience.

The Last Footprint brings a new dimension to The Patch MK, a farm attraction created by Joe and Rosalyn Gurney, fourth-generation farmers who have transformed part of their land just outside Milton Keynes into a vibrant, family-focused destination. Each year, the couple strive to bring a unique attraction to their flower fields and this year decided to combine their passions for art and wildlife by designing the unique sculpture exhibition.

“We’ve always wanted The Patch to be about more than just a fun day out,” says Joseph Gurney. “It’s about creating meaningful memories, and this installation is exactly that. It’s beautiful, yes, but it’s also thought-provoking and deeply moving. We are looking forward to seeing these imposing sculptures against the backdrop of our gorgeous sunflowers as they go through their lifecycle from bud to bloom.”

Since opening just a few years ago, The Patch MK has grown into one of the region’s most loved seasonal experiences, home to millions of flowers each summer and thousands of pumpkins in the autumn. Visitors can explore flower fields, get lost in sensory-rich maize mazes, and now, reflect on conservation through this extraordinary new installation.

The Sumatran ELephant is the largest of nine sculptures within 'The Last Footprint'.

A Summer Must-See

Whether you're an art lover, a family seeking summer adventures, or a nature enthusiast, The Last Footprint offers something unique: an immersive experience that blends environmental awareness with the joy of outdoor discovery.

“It’s a quiet call to notice, to remember, and to act,” says Joseph. “We were delighted to team up with Erik and see our vision brought to life. We sincerely hope it sparks meaningful conversations in every family that visits.”

The Last Footprint is the first exhibition by artist Erik Schmitz to be hosted in the United Kingdom.

“This is more than an exhibition, it’s a moment of reflection on how precious our natural world is and all of the resources on earth,” says sculptor Erik Schmitz. “Each sculpture invites you to pause and think about what we stand to lose, and what footprints we want to leave behind.”

The Patch MK is open daily throughout the school summer holiday period, with The Last Footprint included in the general admission ticket alongside the usual Fun Fields and Flower Fields experience. For booking and further information, visit: www.thepatchmk.co.uk