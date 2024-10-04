Northamptonshire Children’s Trust to host a brand-new fostering film premiere

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northamptonshire Children’s Trust (NCT) have joined up with over 100 other local authorities to produce a short film giving an insight into fostering. The film will be premiered at two venues in Northamptonshire and people are invited to sign up to attend this exciting event.

The film titled ‘Everything’, captures a heart-warming journey and insight into the world of fostering and follows the story of foster carer Mike as he looks back on his years of fostering, navigating the challenges that it brings and the rewarding memories of building relationships, trust, compassion, and care with children and young people.

Fostering makes a huge difference in a child or young person’s life and ‘Everything’ shines a light on the impact that having a loving and stable home can make to them as well as their foster family.

Colin Foster, Chief Executive of Northamptonshire Children’s Trust said “Joining up with over 100 local authorities to create this impactful heart-warming film is incredible and something that we are really proud to be part of. We see first-hand the journey and experiences of our children and young people and the positive difference our fostering families make by giving them a place to call home. There is always a need for more foster carers so I would take this opportunity to encourage anyone who has a space in their home and heart to contact our amazing fostering team. They are there to support you every step of the way.”

Fostering film premiere

The film helps dispel some popular misconceptions of fostering and what a foster carer looks like. There is no such thing as an ideal foster carer. Every person brings their own unique set of skills and knowledge to the role.

Cllr Fiona Baker, Cabinet Member for Children, Families & Education at West Northamptonshire Council said “We are so proud that the fostering service within our trust are part of this innovative and creative film to showcase fostering and the immense effect that foster carers can have to shape a child or young person’s life.”

Cllr Scott Edwards, Executive Member for Children, Families, Education and Skills at North Northamptonshire Council, said: “Fostering a child can be challenging, but carers tell us it is also one of the most rewarding things they have ever done. If anyone thinks they have what it takes to make a difference to the life of a child or young person, then please do get in touch.”

The film premiere will give people the chance to speak to current foster carers about their experiences and journey. You will also be able to speak to the fostering service about the different types of fostering that are available to support a child or young person. As this is an informal event, you will be able to ask any questions that you may have whilst enjoying free refreshments.

For anyone interested in attending, they can sign up using the link below.

Wednesday 23rd October | 7-8.30pm The Old Savoy Theatre, Northampton www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/1005189126737?aff=oddtdtcreator

Thursday 24th October | 7-8.30pm The Castle Theatre, Wellingborough www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/1005204191797?aff=oddtdtcreator

Could you make a difference?