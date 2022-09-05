Northamptonshire artist opens her studio to the public for first time in several years
Open Studios is an event throughout September across Northamptonshire where artists have exhibitions and open their studio spaces to the public.
By Catherine Arrowsmith, contributor
Monday, 5th September 2022, 2:34 pm
Catherine Arrowsmith is opening her studio on 10th 11th September 11am to 3pm at 9 Whytewell Rd Wellingborough NN8 5BE.
This is the first time that Catherine has opened her studio to the public for several years.
This gives her the opportunity to show early pieces and oddities that are never seen in galleries or exhibition spaces. She works with Ceramics, Glass, Polymer Clay, Paints and Pastel Drawings she makes jewellery and sculpture and like a lot of other craft people 'everything in between'.
This is your chance to meet the artist and see local art work.