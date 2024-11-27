Northampton Town and County Art Society 107th annual art exhibition

Featuring the works of professional and celebrated local artists, this year’s exhibition will again feature works by non-society members which bring an exciting edge to an already popular show, and adds to the rich variety of styles and media from the cream of Northamptonshire artists.

The exhibition is at Northampton Museum & Art Gallery running from December 7 to February 23, 2025.

The exhibition remains a showcase for Northamptonshire's artists, and as always this is a well anticipated event and a major happening in the county's art calendar.

There will be paintings, sculptures and original print work on show with the majority available for sale, offering an ideal opportunity to purchase the perfect Christmas present.

Entry is free.