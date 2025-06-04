Northampton summit to empower organisations for a sustainable future

Business leaders, policymakers, academics are set to gather next month for the third annual Sustainability Summit at the University of Northampton (UON).

The two-day summit kicks-off on Monday 30 June at the University’s Waterside Campus in Northampton and is built around the theme ‘Building Sustainable Organisations: Strategies and Partnerships for Enhancing Positive Impact.’

Following a welcome address by UON Deputy Vice Chancellor, Becky Bradshaw, James Saunders Watson, His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire will deliver the opening speech for the summit.

Keynote speakers also include Stephane Bazire, Head of Business Sustainability at Silverstone Circuits Ltd who will set out the current state of sustainable business practices, and Simon Derrick, founder of the Sustainable Business Alliance and Head of Sustainability at Blue Skies Ltd, will lay out the win-win case for adopting sustainability strategies.

A scene from the 2024 Sustainability Summit

The summit organisation is chaired by UON’s Dr Chijioke Uba and Dr Seyi Omoloso, Dr Chijioke said: “The 2025 summit builds upon the foundations laid by previous summits, including the Northampton Sustainability Accord and the Sustainability Local Innovation Partnership Agenda Hub (SLIPAH), aiming to foster a collaborative ecosystem for sustainable innovation.

“We hope everyone who wants to make the way we live and work more sustainable comes along and engages with our panel discussions and roundtable sessions addressing topics such as integrating social sustainability into business strategy.

“We’re also excited to launch of the UON Sustainable Innovation Challenge, where an interdisciplinary group of student teams will present solutions to real-world sustainability challenges posed by local businesses and partners, underscoring the University’s commitment to collaborative learning, problem solving and practical application of sustainability principles.”

Other highlights of the summit include panel discussions on how businesses drive real change by translating strategies into action and the importance of communicating your sustainability strategy to internal and external Stakeholders.

To attend, please register for the Summit by the Wednesday 18 of June 2025 via the Summit webpage which also includes the full programme and information on sponsorship opportunities.