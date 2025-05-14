14 September 2025 @ 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm A showcase presented by the young people and community groups of Northampton.

Marking the 350th anniversary of the Great Fire of Northampton, we invite you to join us in a powerful celebration of the town’s resilience, community spirit, and history. Northampton Remembers…The Great Fire of 1675: A showcase presented by the young people and community groups of Northampton aims to bring together local performers, artists, and residents to honour the lives impacted by the fire and showcase the strength and unity of the community.