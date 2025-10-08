Northampton Musical Theatre Company bring Jesus Christ Superstar to Royal & Derngate

Following their previous successes with Kinky Boots, Calendar Girls The Musical and Footloose, award-winning local group Northampton Musical Theatre Company return to Royal & Derngate with their fantastic production of the epic musical Jesus Christ Superstar, which they will be performing from Tuesday 28 October to Saturday 1 November.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, Jesus Christ Superstar has wowed audiences for over 50 years. A timeless work, the rock opera tells the story of Jesus in the final days leading up to his crucifixion, but seen through the eyes of Judas Iscariot.

The iconic 1970s rock score contains well-known numbers such as Superstar, I Don’t Know How to Love Him and Gethsemane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Established 127 years ago, Northampton Musical Theatre Company, previously known as Northampton Amateur Operatic Company, have been frequent winners of the “Best Musical” Award from the East Midlands region of the National Operatic and Dramatic Association.

Northampton Musical Theatre Company present Jesus Christ Superstar

Jesus Christ Superstar takes to the Derngate stage from Tuesday 28 October to Saturday 1 November, with performances at 7.30pm and a matinee on Saturday at 2.30pm. Tickets are priced from £19* for most performances, with tickets starting at £10* on opening night. For more details and to book tickets call Box Office on 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk/nmtc-jesus-christ-superstar-25.

This amateur production is presented by arrangement with The Really Useful Group Limited.

* A non-refundable £4 per-transaction fee applies for bookings of £20 and over. Does not apply to Groups, Members and Access Patrons. Prices may change subject to availability.