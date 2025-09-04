Northampton Magistrates Courts Open Day date

By Simon barter
Contributor
Published 4th Sep 2025, 10:11 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2025, 10:36 BST
Northampton Magistrates Courts Open Dayplaceholder image
Northampton Magistrates Courts Open Day
For one day only - September 13 - you can tour the cells and courts, visit a Police Incident room and much more

The event will run from 10am to 4pm and there will be hourly cell tours, mock trials and the opportunity to meet the Crown Prosecution Service, Probation Services, Youth Justice and Magistrates themselves.

You can also view a Police car and van. You may even find a new career!

All are welcome and it is free entry.

The courts are located in Campbell Square , just down from Aldi. You can park opposite.

Related topics:Aldi
News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice