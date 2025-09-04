Northampton Magistrates Courts Open Day date

Northampton Magistrates Courts Open Day

For one day only - September 13 - you can tour the cells and courts, visit a Police Incident room and much more

The event will run from 10am to 4pm and there will be hourly cell tours, mock trials and the opportunity to meet the Crown Prosecution Service, Probation Services, Youth Justice and Magistrates themselves.

You can also view a Police car and van. You may even find a new career!

All are welcome and it is free entry.

The courts are located in Campbell Square , just down from Aldi. You can park opposite.