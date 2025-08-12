Northampton foster carers needed: Join open day event at Ampthill office to learn about helping local children
Join Us for Our Ampthill Office Open Day!
We’re opening our doors to celebrate the incredible world of fostering – and we’d love for you to be part of it! Come along on Wednesday 10th September, 4–7pm at 7 Doolittle Mill, Froghall Rd, Ampthill, Bedfordshire, MK45 2ND, meet our friendly team, learn how fostering changes lives, and discover how you could get involved.
Enjoy light refreshments, inspiring conversations, and a warm welcome. Everyone’s invited – we can’t wait to see you there!
For more information visit - Ampthill Office Open Day Event - Wednesday 10th September | Nexus Fostering