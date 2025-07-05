Northampton Duck Race to raise funds for vital community hub

The Doddridge Centre in Northampton is set to go quackers this summer with its first-ever Duck Race fundraiser, aiming to bring the local community together while raising much-needed funds to secure the future of the centre.

Held in St. James Park, the family-friendly event promises fun for all ages with no pressure to spend, just a chance to enjoy the outdoors, connect with others, and support a great cause.

But beyond the colourful chaos of rubber ducks racing down the stream, there’s a serious purpose behind the event. The Doddridge Centre is currently fundraising to buy the building it operates from- a place that has become a lifeline for many. The centre provides crisis support, community services, training, and a safe, welcoming space for those who often fall through the cracks.

Rhiann Bowers, Community Development Lead, said:

“The race is just one way we’re bringing people together, but the goal is much bigger. Owning our building would mean we can keep serving the community for years to come. We’d love for people to come down, take part, and see the difference we're making.”

The Duck Race will take place on Friday 1st August at St James Park, with activities starting from 2pm.

Ducks can be purchased in advance from the Doddridge Centre for £2 each, or £5 per family, which includes a duck for every child in the household. Numbers are limited, with only a small amount available on the day, so early purchase is encouraged!

We’ll also be holding competitions for the best decorated duck and celebrating the winners during the event, so get creative and help us make a splash!

All funds raised will go towards helping the centre purchase its building and continue delivering vital support to the Northampton community.