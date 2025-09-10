NN Clear Speakers to host Special Inclusion Week meeting with guest speakers

NN Clear Speakers, Kettering’s very own Toastmasters club, will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, 16th September, 2025, as part of Inclusion Week. Inclusion Week, from the 15th to the 21st September, highlights the values of diversity, equity, accessibility, and belonging.

The evening will feature inspiring guest speakers, including:

● Gina Dallison, Toastmasters Area 44 Director

● Georgina Hodgkinson, Former Director of Toastmasters District 71

Members and Guests at a recent meeting of NN Clear Speakers.

● Helen Burditt-Wright, Chief Executive of Teamwork Trust

Each will share insights and experiences on inclusion, leadership, and the power of giving

voice to different perspectives.

“Our club is about supporting people to grow in confidence, develop their speaking skills,

Mayor of Kettering Ben Jameson and NN Clear Speakers President Carl Peach at a recent meeting.

and feel part of a welcoming community,” said Carl Peach, President of NN Clear Speakers.

“Inclusion Week gives us the perfect opportunity to shine a light on the importance of

diversity and belonging, both within Toastmasters and the wider community.”

The meeting will take place at North Park Pavilion, Kettering and is open to both members

and visitors. Whether attending to improve communication skills, connect with like-minded

people, or simply listen to the guest speakers, everyone will find a warm welcome.

Event details:

Date: Tuesday, 16th September, 2025

Time: 18:45pm to 21:00pm

Venue: North Park Pavilion, North Park Drive, Kettering, NN16 9LW

Entry: Free for guests – all welcome

To find out more and register, visit: