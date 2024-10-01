New teen drama group coming to Corby

By Pegasus Performing arts
Contributor
Published 1st Oct 2024, 10:06 BST
Pegasus Performing Arts CIC have had a fantastic first year. During the Summer, their Home Ed group took their original play to Stratford upon Avon to perform on the Royal Shakespeare Company's garden stage, The Holloway Theatre.

The show, Not This tide!, was an incredible success and produced memories for the children that they will carry with them forever. On the back of this incredible opportunity, founder and Artistic Director, Kerrie Walters decided to turn the company into a CIC to serve the community of Corby before announcing her next big project.

Pegasus Performing Arts CIC will be bringing three new classes to Corby on a Monday afternoon. This will include a second Home ed session, an after school community class and a new teen class starting Monday 7th October.

The teen class in particular is very exciting as Pegasus Performing Arts CIC has been selected to stage a show as part of The National Theatre's Connections festival to be performed in April 2025.

Stills from the rehearsals of previous production Not This Tide!Stills from the rehearsals of previous production Not This Tide!
Stills from the rehearsals of previous production Not This Tide!

Classes will be held at Corby Old Village Community Centre on a Monday evening 4.30-5.30 and cost £7 per session.

If you have a budding thespian at home, these classes are an excellent opportunity.

" All are welcome at these classes, but the teen class is specifically for 13-16 year olds due to some of the content in the script that has been sent through by the National. It is important to me that Corby has an excellent provision that offers genuine opportunities to its young people to boost their CV ahead of the post-16 stage of their education." - Kerrie Walters

