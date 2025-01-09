New ‘play within a play’ comedy drama comes to Royal & Derngate

Dial M For Mayhem

Middle Ground Theatre Company is bringing the world stage premiere of a charming brand-new comedy drama Dial M for Mayhem to Northampton’s Royal & Derngate from Monday 3 to Saturday 8 February.

Dial M For Mayhem comes from the same writer (Margaret May Hobbs) and director (Michael Lunney) as the hugely successful courtroom phenomenon The Verdict, which toured the UK and Ireland to critical acclaim in 2023.

Set in 1991, it follows of a group of travelling actors from south of the Scottish border as they conquer the beautiful unforgiving landscape of the Highlands and Islands village hall circuit to perform Frederick Knott’s classic 1950’s thriller Dial M For Murder.

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of mountains and lochs, complete with unpredictable Scottish weather and internal company squabbling, Act 1's gentle comic yarn gives way to Act 2's gleeful backstage comedy of the play within the play!

Middle Ground have been touring quality drama since 1988, and the play is loosely inspired by their real experiences of touring the Highlands and Islands in the early 1990s.

Starring Alasdair Baker, Estrid Barton, Isabella Inchbald, Eliza Langland, Joey Lockhart, Luke Rhodri and Theo Woolford, Dial M for Mayhem takes to the Royal stage from Monday 3 to Saturday February nightly at 7.30pm, with matinees at 2.30pm on Wednesday and Saturday.

Tickets – priced from £13* - can be booked by calling Box Office on 01604 624811 or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk/dial-m-for-mayhem.

* A non-refundable £4 per-transaction fee applies for bookings of £20 and over. Does not apply to Groups, Members and Access Patrons. Prices may change subject to availability.