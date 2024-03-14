New members wanted
Finedon Over 60s Club, which meets every Wednesday afternoon and has been running for over 50 years needs more members.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
There's no membership fees, only £2 a week which includes refreshments and a raffle. We have bingo, quizzes, singers, speakers and much more. Come along to Finedon Town Bowls Club on Wellingborough Road, 1.45pm to 3.30pm, let's keep this great club alive and kicking.