New craft group opens this July in Desborough

Discover Craft are excited to announce the opening of their new craft group in Revive, Desborough, from the 1st of July.

Discover Craft host creative experiences to nurture the soul in Northamptonshire. Founded in 2021, Discover Craft began as just a single craft group in Barton Seagrave, supported by Spring. Since then, they have obtained funding through the Well Northants grants which allowed them to expand to six groups per week. In January of 2024, they officially became a constituted community group, and are working hard to raise funds and open more groups in isolated areas. They have previously and continue to work with social prescribers in different areas, who promote their services to people in need.

The craft sessions explore a wide variety of crafts, including felting, paper crafts, painting, and diamond art. While the free groups are for all, they are mainly hosted for those struggling with a mental or physical illness, social isolation, and loneliness. These groups allow such members of the community to meet in a safe and friendly environment once a week, where they can meet new people, try new things, and create their very own handcrafted masterpieces. Clients take home their creation, which serves as a reminder of what they have achieved and often inspires them to continue creating after the group. The aim of these groups is to leave them feeling fulfilled, positive, and proud.

After discussing with a range of people both on and offline, the Discover Craft committee agreed that there was interest in opening a new group in the Desborough-Rothwell area.

Cornerstone Church's Wednesday craft group

The new group will be run on a Monday afternoon, from 12:30-14:30. It will take place in the local community café Revive. This particular location was chosen because of its accessibility, atmosphere, and its being a pre-established community hub.

The groups will follow a similar format to other groups. All materials are provided free of charge. Clients will have volunteers to guide them through the activity, and they are free to purchase drinks from the café. Donations are welcome but not mandatory.

The first planned craft that will be taking place at this location is paper pinwheels, a fun and bright craft just in time for Summer.

Feel free to come along on Monday the 1st of July to the Revive Café in Desborough. If you are interested, know of someone who would be interested in coming along, or have any questions, Discover Craft would love to hear from you. You can message them directly on their Facebook page @DiscoverCraft (profile picture is a peacock), or you can email them at [email protected].

Decoupaging pen pots at a craft group

Discover Craft are currently applying for funding opportunities with the National Lottery, and have been invited to pitch for Kettering Cake on the 21st of July. Kettering Cake is an event where guests eat cake and help the community out by voting for their favourite cause. Discover Craft will be one of the four causes up for the funding opportunity.

Current Discover Craft groups are as follows:

Monday – 9:30-11:30 at The Raven Hotel in Corby

Tuesday – 12:30-14:30 at the Geek Retreat in Kettering

Making book-folded hedgehogs at The Raven

Wednesday (2nd and 4th) – 9:30-11:30 at the Cornerstone Church in Corby and 12:30-14:30 at The Canon in Wellingborough

Friday – 9:30-11:30 at The Piper in Kettering