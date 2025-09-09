New confidence workshop helps locals prepare for the festive season
Standing in the Wings is hosting a 90-minute Confidence Skills Workshop, designed to help participants feel more comfortable, calm, and self-assured in any social situation. Whether it’s a holiday party, work event, or simply day-to-day interactions, this session provides practical tools and techniques to build confidence that lasts.
In this workshop, participants will:
- Discover what affects their confidence and how to manage it
- Learn practical tools for navigating social situations
- Practice mindset shifts, body language, and self-affirmation strategies
- Create a personal confidence plan to use well beyond the workshop
“This isn’t about pretending to be someone you’re not,” said Kathryn Johnson, Founder and Drama Coach of Standing In The Wings. “It’s about recognising your strengths, managing nerves, and finding ways to connect with others authentically.”
The workshop is open to all adults, with no prior experience required. Participants will leave with actionable strategies to feel more confident and empowered this season—and beyond.
Details:
Date: Thursday, November 13
Time: 6.30pm - 8pm
Location: Soul Tribe, 80 Higham Road, Rushden
Duration: 90 minutes
Tickets: £20
Spaces are limited. Book your place today via our website: www.standinginthewings.co.uk
About Standing in the Wings
Standing in the Wings creates inspiring, practical workshops to help people unlock their confidence, creativity, and communication skills. Their programmes offer supportive environments where participants can grow, connect, and thrive.