New confidence workshop helps locals prepare for the festive season

Do you ever feel anxious about social events, family gatherings, or year-end celebrations? You’re not alone—and a new interactive workshop in Rushden is here to help.

Standing in the Wings is hosting a 90-minute Confidence Skills Workshop, designed to help participants feel more comfortable, calm, and self-assured in any social situation. Whether it’s a holiday party, work event, or simply day-to-day interactions, this session provides practical tools and techniques to build confidence that lasts.

In this workshop, participants will:

Discover what affects their confidence and how to manage it

Learn practical tools for navigating social situations

Practice mindset shifts, body language, and self-affirmation strategies

Create a personal confidence plan to use well beyond the workshop

“This isn’t about pretending to be someone you’re not,” said Kathryn Johnson, Founder and Drama Coach of Standing In The Wings. “It’s about recognising your strengths, managing nerves, and finding ways to connect with others authentically.”

The workshop is open to all adults, with no prior experience required. Participants will leave with actionable strategies to feel more confident and empowered this season—and beyond.

Details:

Date: Thursday, November 13

Time: 6.30pm - 8pm

Location: Soul Tribe, 80 Higham Road, Rushden

Duration: 90 minutes

Tickets: £20

Spaces are limited. Book your place today via our website: www.standinginthewings.co.uk

About Standing in the Wings

Standing in the Wings creates inspiring, practical workshops to help people unlock their confidence, creativity, and communication skills. Their programmes offer supportive environments where participants can grow, connect, and thrive.