New art exhibitions on display at National Trust Lyveden

Visitors to Lyveden, an Elizabethan lodge and moated garden near Oundle, and looked after by the National Trust, are treated to two new art exhibitions from students at the local Tresham College this spring.

The first of which, titled “Reimagine” opened to the public on Friday, February 14, and will be on display until Wednesday, April 30. The later exhibition “Against the grain” is set to open in early May.

In October 2024, students on both the Art and Photography and Film courses at Tresham College were invited to Lyveden and have since been creating a body of work in response to the historic site and its surroundings.

James Corbett, Higher Education Course Manager & Lecturer at Tresham College, said: “The partnership with the National Trust and particularly the team at Lyveden has been incredibly positive, from the outset. It is a fantastic opportunity for our students to exhibit in a space hosted by such a prestigious charity. We are very excited to see how the partnership develops.”

A student shows their artwork to the mayor of Kettering on the exhibition's opening night.

The students have been asked to challenge their own practice, considering new perspectives, mediums and approaches to creating.

Bradley Danahar, Operations Manager at National Trust Lyveden, has said: “The artwork briefs “Reimagine” and “Against the grain” are inspired by the quiet and creative rebellion that Lyveden once represented. While Thomas Tresham - the designer of Lyveden’s unique grounds and who Tresham College was later named after - died before Lyveden could be completed. What remains stands as a reminder of one man standing up for what he believed in, in the face of religious persecution and adversity.”

“Against the Grain” will be on display until Wednesday, April 30. The exhibition is free to enter, however the standard admission to Lyveden will still apply.