Network Arts are pleased to be exhibiting again at The Rooftops Arts Centre at their new location in Corby.

The exhibition brings together a range of quality contemporary and traditional art from emerging and established artists in the region.

It features a diverse range of work by members in a variety of media, paintings in oil, watercolour, acrylics, drawings and sketches.

Peter Almond - Slipway

Members include a mix of amateurs and professionals interested in and practicing art in Northamptonshire.

All work will be for sale, which means the exhibition is an excellent opportunity for those wishing to invest in high-quality art at affordable prices.

It is taking place at The Rooftops Arts Centre, 27 New Post Office Square, Corby, Northants, NN17 1PB from Wednesday, March 29 to Saturday, April 22.

It will be open Wednesday to Saturday 11am to 4pm (closed Sunday to Tuesday).

Free entry to the gallery.

Network Arts is a group run by artists for artists.

The group gives professionals and amateurs the opportunity to practice and enjoy the support of a community of artists by having an annual program of workshops covering a range of media and styles.

As a self-managed and financed group, Network Arts maintains independence and reflects the views of the members when selecting professional artists to run the workshops and venues in which to exhibit as well as organising visits to exhibitions.

The Group holds regular exhibitions where artists at all stages of their careers are invited to submit work to exhibit.