Network Arts holding exhibition at The Castle, Wellingborough this month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Network Arts are pleased to be exhibiting once more at The Castle, Wellingborough.

The exhibition brings together a range of quality contemporary and traditional art from emerging and established artists in the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It features a diverse range of work by members in a variety of media, paintings in oil, watercolour, acrylics, drawings and sketches.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New England Leaves by Angela Stanbridge

Members include a mix of amateurs and professionals interested in and practicing art in Northamptonshire.

All work will be for sale, which means the exhibition is an excellent opportunity for those wishing to invest in high-quality art at affordable prices.

The exhibition is taking place at The Castle in Castle Way, Wellingborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It started on October 4 and runs until Saturday, October 28.

The exhibition is open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 3pm.

Entry to the gallery is free.

Network Arts is a group run by artists for artists.

The group gives professionals and amateurs the opportunity to practice and enjoy the support of a community of artists by having an annual program of workshops covering a range of media and styles.

As a self-managed and financed Group, Network Arts maintains independence and reflects the views of the members when selecting professional artists to run the workshops and venues in which to exhibit as well as organising visits to exhibitions.