Network Arts holding exhibition at The Castle, Wellingborough this month
Network Arts are pleased to be exhibiting once more at The Castle, Wellingborough.
The exhibition brings together a range of quality contemporary and traditional art from emerging and established artists in the region.
It features a diverse range of work by members in a variety of media, paintings in oil, watercolour, acrylics, drawings and sketches.
Members include a mix of amateurs and professionals interested in and practicing art in Northamptonshire.
All work will be for sale, which means the exhibition is an excellent opportunity for those wishing to invest in high-quality art at affordable prices.
The exhibition is taking place at The Castle in Castle Way, Wellingborough.
It started on October 4 and runs until Saturday, October 28.
The exhibition is open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 3pm.
Entry to the gallery is free.
Network Arts is a group run by artists for artists.
The group gives professionals and amateurs the opportunity to practice and enjoy the support of a community of artists by having an annual program of workshops covering a range of media and styles.
As a self-managed and financed Group, Network Arts maintains independence and reflects the views of the members when selecting professional artists to run the workshops and venues in which to exhibit as well as organising visits to exhibitions.
For further information visit www.networkarts.co.uk