News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

Network Arts holding exhibition at The Castle, Wellingborough this month

The exhibition runs until October 28
By Network ArtsContributor
Published 5th Oct 2023, 15:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 15:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Network Arts are pleased to be exhibiting once more at The Castle, Wellingborough.

The exhibition brings together a range of quality contemporary and traditional art from emerging and established artists in the region.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It features a diverse range of work by members in a variety of media, paintings in oil, watercolour, acrylics, drawings and sketches.

New England Leaves by Angela StanbridgeNew England Leaves by Angela Stanbridge
New England Leaves by Angela Stanbridge
Most Popular

Members include a mix of amateurs and professionals interested in and practicing art in Northamptonshire.

All work will be for sale, which means the exhibition is an excellent opportunity for those wishing to invest in high-quality art at affordable prices.

The exhibition is taking place at The Castle in Castle Way, Wellingborough.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It started on October 4 and runs until Saturday, October 28.

The exhibition is open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 3pm.

Entry to the gallery is free.

Network Arts is a group run by artists for artists.

The group gives professionals and amateurs the opportunity to practice and enjoy the support of a community of artists by having an annual program of workshops covering a range of media and styles.

As a self-managed and financed Group, Network Arts maintains independence and reflects the views of the members when selecting professional artists to run the workshops and venues in which to exhibit as well as organising visits to exhibitions.

For further information visit www.networkarts.co.uk