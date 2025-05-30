Musical Memories celebrate 7 years of wellbeing entertainment in the community

Step back in time with live music at Moulton Community Centre! Set up 7 years ago under the Wellness Scheme to promote positivity and inclusion in the community and every two weeks, the Moulton Community Centre comes alive with the timeless sounds of the 50s, 60s, 70s, and 80s! A local singing group—featuring a talented lead vocalist, two harmonious backing singers, and one music maestro—invites you to join an afternoon of toe-tapping nostalgia and feel-good melodies.

With classic hits that span four golden decades, this lively group performs for an audience of 50 to 60 music lovers who return time and again for the warm atmosphere and unforgettable tunes. Whether you're a fan of rock 'n' roll, Motown, pop, or classic ballads, there’s something for everyone.

Upcoming Performances:

Moulton Community Centre, Reedings, Moulton, Northampton, NN3 7AX

Steve and his Sidekicks

Forthcoming Dates :

6 th June

20 th June

4 th July

18 th July

5 th September

19 th September

17 th October

31 st October

14 th November

28 th November

12th December

No admittance charge as entry is by donation – all contributions go toward room hire costs

Come along, bring your friends, and enjoy an uplifting musical afternoon that celebrates the great sounds of yesteryear. Everyone is welcome!

For more information, please contact:

Musical Memories – Steven Brown

07785 276320