Musical Memories celebrate 7 years of wellbeing entertainment in the community
With classic hits that span four golden decades, this lively group performs for an audience of 50 to 60 music lovers who return time and again for the warm atmosphere and unforgettable tunes. Whether you're a fan of rock 'n' roll, Motown, pop, or classic ballads, there’s something for everyone.
Upcoming Performances:
Moulton Community Centre, Reedings, Moulton, Northampton, NN3 7AX
Forthcoming Dates :
- 6th June
- 20th June
- 4th July
- 18th July
- 5th September
- 19th September
- 17th October
- 31st October
- 14th November
- 28th November
- 12th December
No admittance charge as entry is by donation – all contributions go toward room hire costs
Come along, bring your friends, and enjoy an uplifting musical afternoon that celebrates the great sounds of yesteryear. Everyone is welcome!
For more information, please contact:
Musical Memories – Steven Brown
07785 276320