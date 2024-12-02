Music Barn 2025 tickets on sale: Goddard, Sammy Porter to headline Northamptonshire festival near Kettering

Festival Goers Enjoying the 2024 Festival

Music Barn is back for 2025, and tickets are officially on sale now! Known for its vibrant blend of local and international talent, Music Barn promises an exciting summer event right here in Northamptonshire, celebrating music, community, and creativity.

Located near Kettering, Music Barn 2025 will once again bring together some of the finest acts, combining headline DJs, chart-topping talent, and grassroots favourites. This year’s lineup is set to offer something for everyone across multiple themed stages, each delivering a unique experience.

Among the headliners so far is Goddard., Kettering’s own rising star, celebrated for his chart-topping hits like Messy in Heaven and Go. Joining him is Sammy Porter, a powerhouse in the UK house music scene, whose infectious tracks have dominated club and radio playlists globally. Also gracing the stage is George Mensah, the mastermind behind LoveJuice, delivering grooves influenced by the golden era of 90s house and garage, and Doorly, an internationally renowned DJ and producer known for his exhilarating live sets and standout remixes. Festival-goers will also enjoy cutting-edge performances from artists such as Monka, whose unique DJ drum show fuses live percussion with electronic beats, Efan, a rising star experimenting with UK Garage and Jungle, and Casey Club, Bristol-based talents exploring the 140 and Garage soundscapes.

In addition to headline acts, the festival will feature a strong lineup of emerging local artists, showcasing the rich musical talent within the region. A portion of the festival’s proceeds will support local charities, aligning with Music Barn’s core mission to uplift the community.

Mark Robinson, founder of Music Barn, shared his excitement: “We’re thrilled to welcome fans back to Music Barn for 2025. This year’s lineup reflects our passion for supporting local artists while delivering an eclectic mix of genres to cater to everyone’s tastes.”

Ryan Clements, of Selecta Events and partner of Music Barn, added: “This festival is all about creating a space where the community can come together to celebrate great music. With acts ranging from local legends to global stars, we’re set for our best festival yet!”

With an immersive festival experience that includes unique stages, delicious local food vendors, and a vibrant atmosphere, The Music Barn is not just about the music – it’s about community, creativity, and connection.

Ticket InformationFirst release tickets are available NOW, just in time for the festive season – the perfect Christmas gift for music lovers! Secure your tickets via this link: https://www.fatsoma.com/e/3wasqvut/music-barn-2025

Stay Connected for More UpdatesExciting news doesn’t stop with the first wave of tickets – be sure to follow Music Barn on social media platforms for exclusive updates, more artist announcements, behind-the-scenes content, and exciting giveaways.

https://musicbarn.co.uk/ | https://www.facebook.com/musicbarnuk | https://www.instagram.com/themusicbarn/