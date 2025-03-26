Morris Healthcare Group - Winter Warm Hubs

Since January, Morris Healthcare Group has been leading the charge against loneliness and isolation through Winter Warm Hubs, a series of free community events designed to bring people together during the colder months. With activities such as Bingo and Carpet Bowls, our initiative has created a welcoming space for people to enjoy good company, warm drinks, an afternoon style buffet and a sense of belonging.

This month, we took it a step further with our Harmony and Hospitality event—our most successful gathering yet with nearly 50 people from the local area! Featuring the incredible Adam Whitmee, a local talent currently performing as Frankie Vali in the UK's number one tribute show, The Jerseys, this event brought the community together for an unforgettable afternoon. Guests enjoyed a beautiful buffet provided by Wiltshire Farm Foods community champion Tayla, complete with a variety of hot and cold drinks, while the room was filled with laughter, music, and joy.

The overwhelming feedback we received centred on one question: Why do we do this for free?

The answer is simple. At Morris Healthcare Group, we are committed to tackling isolation and loneliness in our community.

We recognise that winter can be an especially challenging time, with higher bills, shorter days, and fewer opportunities for social interaction. Our campaign is dedicated to providing a space where people feel valued, connected, and supported, ensuring that no one has to face isolation alone. We want to give back to those who deserve a little extra care and support no matter how little that may be.

The success of Harmony and Hospitality has reinforced our mission, and we are more determined than ever to continue creating inclusive, uplifting experiences for our community. With every event, we see the impact—new friendships formed, spirits lifted, and a stronger, more connected community.

We look forward to hosting more initiatives in the future, and we invite everyone to join us in making a difference.

Our next event is Tuesday 29th April, 12:00 till 14:30 at Burton Latimer Community Centre where we are hosting Burton Bake Off.

Bring something you have baked at home, sweet or savoury and join in the fun as we sell your creations to raise money for the Oncology Department at Northampton General Hospital.

Together, we can combat loneliness and build a community where everyone feels at home. We also understand that some may not be able to attend our events due to illness, health issues or transport and because of this we have launched a new service, A Befriending and Empowering service.

Feeling lonely or isolated? We’re here to help.

Morris Healthcare Group’s Befriending & Empowering Service offers support with daily living tasks, emotional well-being, shopping trips, and access to the community. Let us bring some companionship and joy into your life.

For more information or to chat informally about the services we offer, please get in touch with us. We’d love to hear from you!

07359739975

Contact us today to find out more about our upcoming events and how we can support you.