Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Show returns to Towcester this November
Organised by Deer Spirit, the event invites visitors to explore a wide range of modalities - from tarot, psychic and shamanic readings through to holistic therapies and self help and personal growth advice.
Doors open at 11am until 5pm. Stalls will offer an eclectic mix of crystals, artisan crafts, original artwork and wellbeing products, making the event an ideal stop for those seeking meaningful gifts ahead of the festive season, or if you simply wanting a restful, reflective break from the busy everyday life.
Julie Fenn of Deer Spirit commented that the show brings a chance “to unwind and connect with your inner self, and is the ideal place to discover unique gifts and experiences that can help alleviate the stress often associated with this time of year.”
With a warm, inclusive atmosphere and a wide variety of exhibitors and sessions, the Saturday event promises to be a highlight for anyone curious about holistic wellbeing, spiritual insight or simply looking for a peaceful, enriching day out in Towcester.