Midwives Circle & Wellness Centre hosts inaugural baby fayre
The Midwives Circle & Wellness Centre, Northamptonshire's only midwife-led pregnancy and wellness centre, is excited to announce its first-ever Baby Fayre. The event will take place on Sunday, 7th July 2024, from 10 am to 1 pm at the centre's location at Kettering Venture Park.
In its first year of operation, The Midwives Circle & Wellness Centre has quickly become a trusted resource for expecting and new parents in the region. The Baby Fayre aims to bring together a diverse group of local suppliers who work alongside the centre's team to provide comprehensive support and services for families.
Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with a wide range of experts, including:
- Hypnobirthing with Midwife Katie
- Buttercup Pregnancy and Holistic Therapies
- Natalies Reflexology & Wellbeing
- Bump to Boob Health Visiting Service by Jacqui
- Mystical Rainbow Treasures
- Swit Swoosie
- The Counselling Space
- MeAmora Tots Play
- The Little Bears Company
- MT Physiotherapy
- SK Training & Development
- Baby Basics Northampton
- Chloe Goodman Pilates
- Wellness Good Night Sleep
Whether you are planning a pregnancy, currently expecting, or have recently welcomed a little one into your family, the Baby Fayre offers a unique opportunity to explore the many services and products available to support you on your journey. From baby bump casting to a wide range of treatments, The Midwives Circle & Wellness Centre and its partners are committed to providing the highest level of care and support.
The event will be held at 14 Brooklands Court, Kettering Venture Park, Kettering, Northamptonshire, NN15 6FD. Admission is free, and all are welcome to attend.
For more information about The Midwives Circle & Wellness Centre and the upcoming Baby Fayre, please visit https://midwivescircleandwellness.co.uk/
Photo outside the Midwives Circle & Wellness Centre in Kettering with the three owners: Natalie Clayton, Katy Walding and Katie Longdon.
