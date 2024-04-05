‘Men United In Song 24’: new choir on a mission
This popular singing project, launched New Year 2014, has produced a massive, brand new choir, “Men United in Song 24”, made up of 47 highly motivated local men whose aim is to raise as much money as possible in support of Prostate Cancer UK.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The new choir has been rehearsing hard since the middle of March with Musical Director, Stephen Bell, (MD of Northampton Male Voice Choir - NMVC) in order to perform in a concert in St Mary’s Church, Higham Ferrers, NN10 8BT on 11 May 2024 as special guests of NMVC.
The event is presented by the Rotary Club of Rushden in aid of the Rotary Youth Project and Prostate Cancer UK.
The concert starts at 7pm and tickets - £12 (selling fast!) - are available on:
www.ticketsource.co.uk/nmvc or by contacting NMVC’s Phil Temple on 07806 846282.