‘Men United In Song 24’: new choir on a mission

The new choir has been rehearsing hard since the middle of March with Musical Director, Stephen Bell, (MD of Northampton Male Voice Choir - NMVC) in order to perform in a concert in St Mary’s Church, Higham Ferrers, NN10 8BT on 11 May 2024 as special guests of NMVC.

The event is presented by the Rotary Club of Rushden in aid of the Rotary Youth Project and Prostate Cancer UK.

The concert starts at 7pm and tickets - £12 (selling fast!) - are available on: