Meet new people at speed dating event
Forget about swiping right or left go back to the classic way of meeting new people with some face to face meeting with speed dating.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Royal Hotel will be holding an old school way of meeting new people with a speed dating event. The event will be held on the 21st May at 7pm-10pm in the new coffee shop area of the hotel.The event is for people aged between 35 and 55. To register please contact Francesco Mottola on 07939 036082 or email [email protected]