Mawsley cleaning services raises money for hospital

Mawsley cleaning services concur heights for Leicester hospital charities
By Rebecca JohnsonContributor
Published 15th Aug 2023, 14:27 BST- 1 min read

Managing director Rebecca took part in an abseil event to raise money for Leicester hospital charities!

Rebecca's mum who sadly passed away in May spent most of this year at the Glenfield hospital in Leicester and in her memory wanted to raise money for the incredible ward 31 that her mum spent most of her time at.

Rebecca said: "Twice a year we raise money for local charities so it felt right to give back to the wonderful ward that my mum spent so much time in! The staff at the Glenfield hospital are nothing but incredible and we cannot thank them enough. We managed to raise over £650 for the ward.

"I'm not a fan of heights but was an amazing experience and raising money for amazing people is just our thing!"

