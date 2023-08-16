News you can trust since 1897
Maternity Wellbeing Festival at KGH this month

A Maternity Wellbeing Festival is being held at Kettering General Hospital this month to support parents-to-be and new families.
By David TomneyContributor
Published 16th Aug 2023, 13:40 BST- 1 min read

A huge amount of information and support will be available for parents-to-be.

The event is being held at the Recreation Hall (The Hall@kgh) next to car park B at Kettering General Hospital on Thursday, August 24, from 6pm-8pm.

It is being organised by KGH’s Health and Wellbeing Midwife Saffron Hives. She said: “This is a drop-in event that welcomes everyone, whether families are expecting, or are new parents, and is one of a number of events we are organising to support our service user.

A previous year's 'baby roadshow' event held at KGH in the same venue.A previous year's 'baby roadshow' event held at KGH in the same venue.
“It offers new and updated information, all in one place, about every aspect of preparing to have a baby and caring for a new-born infant.

People will be able to find out about more about things like breast feeding, exercise during pregnancy – such as yoga and aqua natal – along with an opportunity to meet representatives from the organisations which are available to support families.”

Stands include Maternity Voices, Flourishing Babies, Strong Start, Milk and You, Smoking Cessation, Physical Activity in Pregnancy, and the Mental Health Team, Physiotherapy, Midwifery Advocates, Breastfeeding and Health Visitors.

Free car parking in car park B is available and a voucher (to present at the car parking office in car park A) will be inside a tote bag containing various free items available at the event.

The event is free but ticketed through Eventbrite and people are asked to signal their attendance online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/668220835507?aff=oddtdtcreator.

On Tuesday August 29 the hospital is also organising personalised 30-minute health and wellbeing sessions with the health and wellbeing midwife. To book email [email protected].

