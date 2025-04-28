Maternal Mental Health walk and drop-in events

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Join local events this May to get involved in Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week which runs from Monday 5 May to Sunday 11 May.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is a dedicated time to talk about mental health problems before, during and after pregnancy. Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (NHFT) is supporting this special week and the Specialist Perinatal Mental Health Team are hosting a number of events to raise awareness, offer support and to create a space for connection and conversation.

NHFT will be hosting the popular annual 3km Wellbeing Walk on Sunday 11 May 2025 in the beautiful grounds at Delapre Abbey in Northampton. Everyone is welcome to this family-friendly event – parents, children, friends and supporters. Please arrive for 10.30am for an 11am start and register in advance at: https://bit.ly/NHFTWellbeingWalk2025

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The relaxed walk is a lovely opportunity to get some fresh air, stay active, and connect with others who can relate to the journey of parenthood. You’ll also meet members of our Specialist Perinatal Mental Health Team and representatives from other local services.

NHFT Specialist Perinatal Mental Health Team

Anthony Mobee-Dumi, from the Specialist Perinatal Mental Health and Maternal Mental Loss Psychology Service, said:

“We are looking forward seeing a great turnout this year for the Wellbeing Walk and drop-in events. Maternal mental health is a really important topic and talking to someone about how you are feeling can make a huge difference. Whether you’re dealing with anxiety or just feeling overwhelmed, there is support out there which you can access.

“The walk is always so much fun. Staying active is a great way to take care of your wellbeing. Bring along your friends and family and let’s start having some meaningful conversations. Fingers crossed for sunshine on the day!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the walk, the team is hosting drop-in events at venues across Northamptonshire. Anyone can come along, ask questions, have a chat and pick up some helpful information about maternal mental health support.

Dates and locations are as follows:

Tuesday, 6 May 2025

Daventry Library , The Abbey Market Square, NN11 4XG -- 9.30am to 10.45am

, The Abbey Market Square, NN11 4XG -- 9.30am to 10.45am Kettering General Hospital Maternity Ward , Rockingham Wing – Antenatal Outpatients, Rothwell Road, NN16 8UZ - 10am to 12pm

, Rockingham Wing – Antenatal Outpatients, Rothwell Road, NN16 8UZ - 10am to 12pm Corby Maternity Hub, Woodsend Medical Centre, School Place, Gainsborough Road, NN18 0QP, 1pm to 3pm

Woodsend Medical Centre, School Place, Gainsborough Road, NN18 0QP, 1pm to 3pm Wellingborough Family Hub , Milk & You, Penrith Drive, NN8 3XL - 10am to 11.30am

, Milk & You, Penrith Drive, NN8 3XL - 10am to 11.30am Wellingborough Library, 7 Pebble Lane, NN8 1AS - 2pm to 3pm

Wednesday, 7 May 2025

Kettering Library , Sheep Street, NN16 0AY - 10am to 11am

, Sheep Street, NN16 0AY - 10am to 11am Northampton Library, Abington Street, NN1 2BA - 10.30am to 11.30am

Thursday, 8 May 2025

Northampton General Hospital Maternity Ward Area K – Antenatal Outpatients, Cliftonville, NN1 5BD - 10am to 12pm

Area K – Antenatal Outpatients, Cliftonville, NN1 5BD - 10am to 12pm Weston Favell Library, Weston Favell Shopping Centre, NN3 8JZ – 10am to 11am

Friday, 9 May 2025

Danetre Maternity Hub , Danetre Hospital, London Road, NN11 4DY - 12.30pm to 2.30pm

, Danetre Hospital, London Road, NN11 4DY - 12.30pm to 2.30pm Far Cotton Maternity Hub , Far Cotton Community Centre, NN4 8NG - 9.30am to 12pm

, Far Cotton Community Centre, NN4 8NG - 9.30am to 12pm Daventry Children’s Centre, Milk & You, Staverton Road, NN11 4EY - 10am to 11.30am

To find out more about NHFT’s Specialist Perinatal Mental Health Service visit www.nhft.nhs.uk/perinatal