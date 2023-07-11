Marvel heroes and Disney favourites confirmed for Northamptonshire’s Kids Summer Festival

Iron Man, Captain America, Tinkerbell and Princess Anna from Frozen will be meeting and greeting people at the Chester House Estate’s Kids Summer Festival on July 29 and 30.

Also confirmed for the festival is the chance to groom Shetland ponies, meet the alpacas, hop on a tractor and jump on an inflatable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Added to the line-up is a bursting timetable of live stage shows including science workshops, magic shows, a disco and dance shows. There will be a large sandpit, craft activities and a circus workshop where children can test their balance on the daring tightrope.

Kids Summer Festival

This is the second year running that the festival is taking place. Last year, it was a sell-out and the Chester House Estate team are urging people to book tickets in advance.

Cllr Helen Howell, North Northamptonshire Council’s deputy leader and executive member for sport, culture, heritage and tourism, said: “The festival is really starting to come together now, and we are excited to unveil this year’s line-up. We know that the Marvel superheroes and Disney characters are going to be a hit with everyone attending the festival.

“There is entertainment, live shows and activities for all the family, included as part of the admission price. A soft play zone is dedicated for toddlers, and the Archaeological Resource Centre will be open, where children can wash and find historical artefacts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of the council, added: “We are thrilled to host our second Kids Festival this July. Tickets sold out very quickly last year and we would hate for you to miss out, so please book your tickets online well in advance to secure your spot.”

Kids Summer Festival - book now!

Parking is free and entrances for under twos is free. People have been urged to book tickets online before the festival weekend and the prices are as follows:

- Children aged two to four are £5 entry that includes all activities and entertainment.

- Tickets for five to 12-years-old are £19.95 and this includes all activities and entertainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People can book tickets online here: https://chesterhouseestate.org/kids-summer-fest/. If tickets have not sold out, there will be an opportunity to buy the tickets on the day, although tickets prices will be increased.

Claudius Way is the estate’s main visitor car park and is accessed through the Prologis Park, Wellingborough. Visitors are advised to use the NN8 2DH postcode to find this entrance.