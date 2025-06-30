Marlow Museum Lace Concert
This unique event, Lace - A Musical Celebration, shines a light on the rich heritage of lace making within Marlow and the surrounding area: a craft that has been integral to the town’s history for over 400 years.
Event Details:
📍 Venue: All Saints Church, Marlow
📅 Date: Saturday, July 5, 2025
🕖 Time: 7:00 PM
🎟 Tickets: £15 for adults, £6 for under 16s
Available from Tickets on sale via TicketSource:
or directly from Marlow Museum during opening hours
🍷 Refreshments available
The concert supports Marlow Museum, with proceeds going towards maintaining and developing its exhibitions, including the latest celebration of lace-making.
Whether you're a lover of folk music, fascinated by Marlow's cultural heritage, or simply looking for a wonderful evening out, this event promises to delight and inspire.
We look forward to welcoming you to an evening of stories, music, and a shared celebration of Marlow’s lace-making legacy.
For further information please contact: [email protected] 07984976950