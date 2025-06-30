Marlow Museum Lace Concert

Tickets still avalable

Join us for an unforgettable evening of music, history, and culture as award-winning folk musicians Jackie Oates and John Spiers take the stage at All Saints Church, Marlow, on Saturday, July 5, for a special fundraising concert.

This unique event, Lace - A Musical Celebration, shines a light on the rich heritage of lace making within Marlow and the surrounding area: a craft that has been integral to the town’s history for over 400 years.

Event Details:

📍 Venue: All Saints Church, Marlow

Telling the story of Lacemaking in Marlow through a concert using music, song, spoken word and poetry,

📅 Date: Saturday, July 5, 2025

🕖 Time: 7:00 PM

🎟 Tickets: £15 for adults, £6 for under 16s

Available from Tickets on sale via TicketSource:

or directly from Marlow Museum during opening hours

🍷 Refreshments available

The concert supports Marlow Museum, with proceeds going towards maintaining and developing its exhibitions, including the latest celebration of lace-making.

Whether you're a lover of folk music, fascinated by Marlow's cultural heritage, or simply looking for a wonderful evening out, this event promises to delight and inspire.

We look forward to welcoming you to an evening of stories, music, and a shared celebration of Marlow’s lace-making legacy.

For further information please contact: [email protected] 07984976950