Mark your diaries for this year’s Northamptonshire’s Good Food & Drink Festival

Food and drink enthusiasts are marking their diaries for the return of this year’s Northamptonshire’s Good Food and Drink Festival which takes place on Sunday 29th September 2024.

The popular festival, now in it’s fifth year, saw record numbers through the door with local producers coming together with local food enthusiasts to enjoy an afternoon of Northamptonshire food and drink and this year’s Festival is set to build on the record numbers attending last year’s festival.

Sponsored once again by Wilson Browne Solicitors, vendors will be attending the day which last year saw circa 1000 people through the door at the home of the festival, Kettering Park Hotel & Spa.

Andrew Hollett, General Manager at the Kettering Park Hotel & Spa said “We’re looking forward to celebrating another year of food and drink at the festival with a number of local producers returning and coming from across the County to share their passion of food and drink.”

“Last year saw a healthy footfall through the door to attend the day and we’re expecting the same numbers, if not more.”

The event this year will include gluten free, dairy free and vegan suppliers as well as a number of recognisable names from the local food and drink sector.