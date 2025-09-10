Marathon music: Pick ‘poptastic’ playlist preferences to help Amazing Northampton Run participants stay on track

Waterside Campus and buildings.

The Amazing Northampton Run is Sunday, 14 September and part of the route comes through Waterside Campus. Help runners stay focused by submitting your favourite, energetic tunes to University of Northampton’s Spotify playlist.

University of Northampton (UON) is ‘wired for sound’ to support the town’s biggest running event with music to help runners keep on moving.

The University is a keen supporter of events, initiatives and partnerships that enhance the community’s health and wellbeing. Situated in the town’s Activity Quarter – an area of outside spaces that partners use to promote exercise and physical activity – the University’s perimeter has its own ‘trim trail’ of outdoor exercise stations spread over 1.1 miles.

One of those events is the Amazing Northampton Run, which will take place on Sunday 14 September. Starting at the Market Square in town, the route will snake around 13.1 miles of the town (for those doing the half-marathon), including the green spaces of Waterside Campus.

The race starts at 9:30am and to keep runners on course as the finish line looms into view, the University has created a playlist for people to add their favourite fitness tunes.

Chris Rockall, Head of Commercial and Soft Services at the University, says: “We are delighted to once again open the grounds of our beautiful Waterside Campus to the Amazing Northampton Run. With a relatively flat landscape, runners’ legs can look forward to a slight respite as they work their way back into town.

“We’ve created a Spotify playlist for runners – or anyone else! – to listen to when they start to feel the burn. We’ve kick-started this with a few suggestions of our own, but please add yours as soon as you can using this Form.”