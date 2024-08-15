Make a difference with the summer of 'FUN'draising

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With summer fun in full swing, Cransley Hospice Trust are keen to invite the North Northamptonshire community to join them in some fabulous FUNdraising activities to see us through until the Autumn.

The August Bank Holiday weekend sees the charities first Outdoor Cinema event take place at Cranford Hall, with a very special screening of Bohemian Rhapsody on Sunday 25th August from 6.30pm. The Market Harborough Brass Band will be live at the event, playing Queen hits and other modern classics to entertain guests before the show.

Tickets cost £15.50 and can be purchased online at www.cransleyhospicetrust.org.uk/get-involved/events/outdoor-cinema or VIP pitches are currently on promotion for just £100 by calling the Fundraising Office on 03000 274040.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If a sporting challenge is more your cup of tea, then why not consider joining the #CransleyCrew at The Amazing Northampton Run on Sunday 15th September? As well as the half marathon option, there is an inclusive relay running option with teams of three running 4.3, 4.1 and 4.7 miles each, the Cransley Hospice Trust Fundraising Team can even pair participants up together if you have no-one else to run with!

The Cransley Hospice Trust Sparkle Walk is just one of the amazing events on offer this Summer.

Find out more and secure your place at www.cransleyhospicetrust.org.uk/get-involved/events/amazing-northampton-run

Saturday 21st September is the date for the unmissable Sparkle Walk! Kicking off from the party hub of the Newlands Shopping Centre, walkers will be invited to grab their silent disco headphones and set off on a 7.5km trek of fun, friendship, dancing and remembrance!

Enroute there’ll be incredible party zones, with a chance to put dance moves to the test at the silent disco stations, be entertained by local DJ’s and enjoy refreshments with fellow walkers. As walkers cross the finish line they will have the opportunity to dance the night away in the final silent disco zone of the night, by purchasing one of our exclusive ‘after party’ tickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is one of the biggest events of the year for the charity, but they really need your support. Tickets are available now for just £20 (excluding after party) or £22 (including after party) from www.cransleyhospicetrust.org.uk/get-involved/events/sparkle-walk

Looking forward towards the end of the year, there’s a chance to ‘GO GREEN’ during Hospice Care Week from the 7th – 13th October, where the local community can take part in whatever way they choose! Whether it’s simply wearing green and making a donation, or planning a green bake sale, or even dying your hair green, there’s a fun way for everyone to get involved. A free fundraising pack and support materials can be downloaded from the Go Green website here: www.cransleyhospicetrust.org.uk/go-green-for-cransley

What’s more, there’ll also be other challenges to tackle, including the 3 Peaks Challenge from the 10th – 12th October and another chance to take on an abseil at the National Abseil Centre on the 12th October. Plus many more events and challenges to be announced! Follow the charity on social media for the latest news and updates.

This all sounds like great fun, but there’s also an important message. The charity relies on fundraising events and activities to generate essential funding to support and develop specialist end of life care for people with a life-limiting illness and their families. Cransley Hospice Trust believe that every moment matters for patients and their families – but to make the magic happen, they need the generous and sustained support of the North Northamptonshire community. So join in the summer of FUNdraising and secure your place at one of these amazing events today!