Winter is being banished at Holdenby with a magical Easter weekend planned.

With the help of Alice in Wonderland, the 2023 season will have a really special launch with ‘The Magic of Easter’ on Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visiting Holdenby with its house, Grade 1 gardens and falconry centre is always special.

Can you find the Golden Egg?

But Holdenby’s ‘Magic Easter’ this year will make the first Bank Holiday of the year something to treasure.

Alice will lay the trail for the Easter egg hunt and each day she will hide her golden egg, containing £100.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her friends will be on hand with lots of fun and activities for all to enjoy from egg painting, egg rolling, face painting, traditional fete games, croquet on the lawn or shopping at the Easter market stalls.

Alice loves the birds and animals in Icarus Falconry Centre where visitors will be able to enjoy the collection of eagles, falcons, hawks, owls and vultures and experience flying displays on the lawn.

And while the growing wildlife wing does not have a March hare, Roxy the Fox, Norma the Hedgehog and Kit & Kat the polecats will more than make up for it along with other fascinating wildlife members.

The house itself, now the home of the Lowther family and once the largest house in England and the Palace of Charles I, will be also be open on Easter Monday from midday to 3pm (last entry 2.30 pm) so that everyone can enjoy the historic interiors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After all that activity, Alice will not be the only one enjoying the delicious delights of The Old Stableyard Food Court where families will be able to enjoy wonderful tea and cake at the new Holdenby Tearoom or pizza from ‘Serious Dough’, burgers from Savannah Fayre, crepes by The Biscuiterie and ice cream from The Horsebox and Ganders Goat.

Holdenby’s Stableyard Shop will also be open with a range of boutique gifts from local gift company, Seaton Gifts.