Lyveden launches new Pooch Passport scheme in partnership with Forthglade

The National Trust has launched a new Pooch Passport scheme, where dog owners can collect stamps to receive free Forthglade treats. Over 100 dog friendly National Trust places in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are participating; including Lyveden, just 15 minutes from Corby.

Dog owners are being invited to pick up a free Pooch Passport this autumn, as the National Trust launches a new scheme in partnership with natural pet food maker, Forthglade. Once six stamps are collected at any of the participating National Trust places, dog owners will receive a free bag of treats from Forthglade's National Trust natural pet food range. And with 12 stamps, owners will be able to collect an exclusive National Trust dog snood.

111 National Trust places are participating in the scheme and have either a two or three pawprint rating, a classification designed with support from Forthglade and created with dog owners in mind.

Three paw-print places have been identified as ‘best’ for dogs, with enhanced facilities such as dog-friendly cafés, dog-washing areas, and exercise fields; and two pawprints are ‘good’ for dogs with water bowls, dog bins and dog-friendly walks.

Pick up a Pooch Passport at Lyveden this autumn.

National Trust Dogs Welcome Project Manager, Ceinwen Paynton, said:

“Our work with Forthglade is all about showcasing that dogs are welcome at so many of the places in our care; from our dog-friendly rating system (which can also be used to search for places without dogs) to our canine code which promotes responsible and courteous behaviour.”

Surrounded by picturesque woodland and iconic Northamptonshire countryside, Lyveden is a great place to start collecting Pooch Passport stamps this autumn. Dog walkers can enjoy a journey of discovery through the remains of Lyveden's Elizabethan garden design. Explore the historic orchard and take in the sights from the unfinished lodge.

With spectacular views of the surrounding countryside, and within a 15-minute drive from Corby, Lyveden is the perfect spot for a short walk with a four-legged friend. Wander around the grounds either on foot, or on an off-road mobility scooter (available for hire for free, subject to availability). With access to excellent footpaths and bridleways, there's plenty of longer routes too! Being a three pawprint rated place, dogs wearing short leads are welcome throughout the grounds at Lyveden, including the ground floor of the manor house, and its excellent dog-friendly café.

Valid until 28 February 2025, Pooch Passports are available for free from Lyveden, and all other participating National Trust properties.