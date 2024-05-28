Lubenham Open Gardens returns

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ever popular Lubenham Open Gardens in aid of All Saints Church, Lubenham is back on Sunday 16th June 2024 organised this year by Lubenham in Bloom. The Village is a three times Gold Medalist in East Midlands in Bloom and has a reputation for colourful and interesting beautiful gardens.

16th June may signal the start of the coarse fishing season, but is also the day to visit delightful Lubenham Open Gardens with gardens ranging from the large formal to the informal. You will find cottage garden style planting along with examples of bright perennials, roses, fruit trees, wildflower beds, ponds and water features - just a taster to be discovered around the Village!

Hungry? Lunches will be served in the Village Hall; Tea and Cakes in Church and at various gardens.

Well behaved dogs on leads are most welcome. Please be aware of uneven paths and garden ponds/water features, especially with accompanied children.

Photo by Belinda Fewings on Unsplash

Free car parking on The Green - supervised by Cadets/staff from 1084 Market Harborough Squadron RAF Air Cadets.

Entry £5.00 CASH ONLY for each adult with accompanied children under 16 free. Programmes/wrist bands available on The Green and at gardens.Spotted some plants you need? Plants for sale on The Green.

Do you need some replacement garden tools or machinery or need a bike? Then Peter Shelton and his re-furbished tools is your man at 49 The Green - plenty to chose from!

Bell ringing Quarter Peal to be rung at 12.00noon.