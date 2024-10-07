“Love and the Law!” - musical concert at the Castle Theatre, Wellingborough 17 to 19 October 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following their NODA Award nomination in 2023 for best musical production for “Pirates, Pinafore and Popular Musicals”, Arts Barn Gilbert & Sullivan Society are again performing at the Castle Theatre, Wellingborough.

Dive into the rich seam of Hollywood musicals and popular choral works from La La Land to Oliver! via My Fair Lady, The Mamas & The Papas and Abba, during the first half of this exciting new concert.

The second half of the concert is a fully staged production of a perennial favourite, Trial by Jury, including the re-introduction of some original never-before-heard material, plus a surprise or two. A very entertaining show! Not to be missed!

Talented local musician, Adam Hollingshurst returns for his fourth show with Arts Barn as Musical Director. Hot off the heels of her recent performances with Karl Jenkins and at Carnegie Hall, Susan Drake will direct the first half of the concert, with Mike Gray, who recently starred in a performance of Patience that achieved a runner-up slot at the International Gilbert & Sullivan Festival, and bringing his impressive knowledge of all things G&S, as director of the second half. The marvellous music is further enhanced by movement and dancing choreographed by Alice Holmes.

Bright, warm and bold colours to match the bright, warm and bold voices of the Arts Barn performers

“Love and the Law!” runs from Thursday 17th to Saturday 19th October 2024 at 7.45pm plus a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Tickets: Adults - £12; Students - £8

Available online at castletheatre.co.uk or call Box office 01933 270007