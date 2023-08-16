Local theatre company awarded funding from Northamptonshire Community Foundation

Without this grant the company said that they wouldn’t have been able to offer this experience to the whole community as costs would have made it unaffordable for many.

Now, thanks to the grant, they are able to offer both partial and full bursary places on their summer drama camp.

LOL Theatre are delighted to be able to provide such a fantastic opportunity for young people in North Northants and the wider community as well, who can come and watch them perform in a very special adaptation of ‘The Canterbury Tales’.

Summer school students taking on Chaucer with LOL Theatre

LOL Theatre was awarded funding from Northamptonshire Community Foundation through the Constance Travis Endowment Fund to support a week-long summer drama camp for 10-16 year olds from 14th -18th August at the Masque Theatre, Barton Seagrave.

The week costs £130 per student, with several partial and full bursary places being offered making the experience both accessible and affordable for all. The budding young thespians will participate in various drama activities and workshops, learning new skills, making new friends and building confidence.

The week will culminate in two public performances of ‘The Canterbury Tales’ adapted by Martin Riley. This is a wonderfully silly, brilliantly bonkers production which appeals to all ages, has plenty of audience participation and lots of laughs along the way.

The shows will take place at 2pm and 5pm on Saturday 19th August 2023 at The Folly Theatre, Winwick Hall.

Laugh Out Loud Theatre Company is a non-profit community theatre organisation with an aim to bring theatre back into the heart of our local communities and make it accessible and affordable for everyone.

Emma Kendrick, Company Director of LOL Theatre, said, ‘With a mixture of young people from diverse backgrounds across North Northants and local professional actors, performing in a beautiful outdoor venue in West Northants, this really is community theatre at its finest and we hope to get a lot of support from our local community.’

Rachel McGrath, Grants Director/Deputy CEO of Northamptonshire Community Foundation, said, ‘The Foundation is delighted to have awarded Laugh Out Loud Theatre Company funding to carry out a much needed project in their locality. We wish them every success in their endeavours by helping improve the quality of life for local communities.’

If you’d like to find out more information about LOL Theatre please contact Emma Kendrick [email protected] / 07846 147845 or visit our website www.loltheatre.co.uk.