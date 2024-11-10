Local friends start up Wellness Festival

Sharing love at the Cacao Ceremony in Tree Henge

Three wellness enthusiasts Ali of Wildflowers Healing, Sarah of Field of Healing and Kath are running an amazing well-being weekend to showcase the talented healers and space holders of Northamptonshire and Huntingdon.

We are really excited to put this festival together again In Bythorn this year.

Starting just over one year ago we had a vision to connect with all the amazing wellness businesses and healers that we are delighted to have come across locally. There is a air of deep healing happening across Northamptonshire and surrounding areas (and worldwide) and our aim is to bring people together to create an ethos of connection and community not separation. Rarely if ever do we heal in isolation! It's the perfect space to root into our hearts and top ourselves up with nourishing self-care.

We have an amazing line up of workshops, musical healers, therapists, well-being stalls and healing hands. You can look forward to Sound Healing, Breathwork, Cacao, magic weaving, shamanic healing, yoga, meditation, mantra, Kirtan and so much more.

We can't wait to join hearts with you.

Tickets available on our website www.fieldofhealing.co.uk/events or search for us on social media @Rootedheartfestival