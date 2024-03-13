Local concert celebrating their 126th birthday

Local brass would like to welcome the community to join them and celebrate their special day!
By Leanne ParryContributor
Published 13th Mar 2024, 15:27 GMT
The Rushden Mission Band is celebrating it's 126th birthday with a free concert on March 21st.

Concert will take place at The Mission Church, Wellingborough Road, Rushden at 7:30pm.

Admission is free, voluntary donations are welcome.

Please come along and help celebrate.

