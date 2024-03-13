Local concert celebrating their 126th birthday
Local brass would like to welcome the community to join them and celebrate their special day!
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Rushden Mission Band is celebrating it's 126th birthday with a free concert on March 21st.
Concert will take place at The Mission Church, Wellingborough Road, Rushden at 7:30pm.
Admission is free, voluntary donations are welcome.
Please come along and help celebrate.