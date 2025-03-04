Local cancer charity seeks Waendel Walkers!

The Lewis Foundation is calling on individuals, families and businesses across Northamptonshire to sign up for the 44th International Waendel Walk in Wellingborough on Saturday, 10th May 2025 to help raise vital funds for adult cancer patients across the region.

Every step taken will help the charity to continue to provide over 2,000 free gift packs each month to adult cancer patients in 17 hospitals, including Northampton and Kettering General Hospitals.

This iconic event, which starts and finishes at the Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, offers walkers the chance to tackle distances ranging from 5km to 42km, making it the perfect challenge for a variety of fitness levels and ages. Participants who commit to raising a minimum of £100 (excluding Gift Aid) for The Lewis Foundation can walk for free.

Lorraine Lewis, co-founder and CEO of The Lewis Foundation, said: "The Waendel Walk is a fantastic community event that brings people together every year. Every pound raised will help us continue to bring comfort, support and joy to adults going through cancer treatment. For some patients, The Lewis Foundation volunteers are the only visitors they see. We’re excited to welcome even more supporters to walk with us this year and make a real difference to the lives of so many.”

Some Waendel Walkers in 2024

Start times for each distance:

5km: 10:00 AM (latest start at 12:00 PM)

10km: 9:30 AM (latest start at 12:00 PM)

15km: 9:00 AM (latest start at 12:00 PM)

Lorraine Lewis and some Waendel Walk fundraisers in 2024

25km: 8:00 AM (latest start at 11:00 AM)

Road Route: 8:00 AM (latest start at 11:00 AM)

42km: 7:00 AM (latest start at 9:00 AM)

How to get involved:

Register for the walk: https://www.thelewisfoundation.co.uk/event-details/tlfwalk25/form

Set up your fundraising page here: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/tlfwalk25

Start fundraising and, most importantly, get walking!