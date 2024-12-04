Local business hosts heartfelt Christmas Remembrance Service to cherish and celebrate loved ones

This Christmas season, Eternity Funerals extends a heartfelt invitation to the community for a Christmas Remembrance Service on Thursday, 19th December 2024, at 7 pm.

Hosted at the Hampton by Hilton in Corby (NN17 4AP), this special gathering is a chance for people to come together and lovingly honour the memory of those we’ve lost in 2024.

Led by the compassionate Esther Underwood, the service promises to be a tender and meaningful moment for families and friends. With touching, interactive elements like a display of photographs of those being remembered, it will offer a tender moment of connection for everyone present. Together, we will remember and celebrate the lives of those who have touched our hearts, creating an atmosphere of unity and support. After the service, guests are invited to stay and share a warm drink and mince pie, allowing space for stories, memories, and shared comfort.

"This service is about creating a space where no one feels alone, especially during the festive season," shared organisers Matthew and Katie. "It’s a time for us to gather, reflect on our memories, and find comfort in the love we continue to carry for those we've lost."

The service is free to attend, though space is limited, so please reserve your place as soon as possible. Children are warmly welcomed to join this special occasion. You can book tickets Eventbrite or by contacting the Eternity family team on 01536 428792 or email [email protected].

If you would like to include your loved one’s name and photo in this heartfelt tribute, please inform Eternity when you make your booking.

Let’s come together to remember, to celebrate, and to support one another in love. This Christmas, know that you are not alone.

With all our love,

Matthew & Katie