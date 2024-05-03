Learn more about dementia support at a special event at KGH

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Dementia Awareness Open Day is being held in the Recreation Hall at Kettering General Hospital between 11:00 – 15:00 on Monday, 13 May 2024.

The event is aimed at the public and will provide a wide variety of information about dementia awareness, keeping safe and local support services.

Dementia Nurse, Nadia Tobierre has organised the day and said: “This day is about letting people know more about dementia and the services offered at the hospital and locally.

“We know having a diagnosis of dementia can be overwhelming. We want to help those impacted by this condition to understand what support we offer as a hospital and what’s on offer in our community. As well as letting people know how importantly we take this condition.”

Departments from KGH will also be on hand to talk about their services and answer any question. These will include:

Safeguarding

Patient experience

Spiritual and Pastoral Care Service

Falls team

Enhance Care Team

Palliative Care team

Therapeutic activity co-ordinators

Therapy team

Mental Capacity Act information

KGH Library

“We wanted to invite a large range of local organisations and community groups to this event. There are lots of ways people need support when they’re diagnosed. The agencies invited will help to signpost people to the right place at the right time.”

Those organisations and community groups that will also attend include:

Age UK Northamptonshire

Dementia and Delirium Service

Memory Assessment Service (NHFT)

VoiceAbility

University of Northampton

St Andrews Healthcare

Northamptonshire Carers

Alzheimer’s Society

North Northamptonshire Dementia Friendly Community

Tollers Solicitors

Northamptonshire Search and Rescue

Dementia Days

For healthcare professionals there will be the opportunity to obtain a certificate of attendance which can be used as participatory learning hours for revalidation.

There is free car parking check on the day in multi-storey car park (Car Park B which is situated at the main entrance to the hospital. www.kgh.nhs.uk/getting-here/

When leaving visitors need to press the intercom to be manually exited.

