LAVISH Theatrics - let's get theatrical - 27 October 2024, 2pm sharp

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Time to dust your merch off, slip it on and dance the afternoon away to some of the best musicals, past and present.

Welcome to LAVISH Theatrics - the only event in Northampton whereby you can dance to all of your favourite tunes from the best musicals, past and present.

We have teamed up with Mark Neal aka Mark Jason, one of London's best DJs (G-A-Y, Heaven) with a flair for musical theatre to give you an afternoon to enjoy it as you've never enjoyed it before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Get your merch out, bring your friends and family and have one last afternoon blast before the winter kicks in. LAVISH Theatrics - an event with all that jazz.

LAVISH Theatrics 27 October 2024

Following the successful launch of LAVISH Club during November 2023 and a whole year of clubbing, we are launching LAVISH Theatrics on 27 October, 2024 at The Charles Bradlaugh, NN1 3AU.

This promises to be a fun-filled afternoon for thespians, dancers and musical fans. An event for the whole family to enjoy at the start of the October half term. An event that promises all of the best tunes, from stage and screen, played by a well respected musical theatre DJ.

Forget karaoke and sing-a-longs, you'll all get the chance to shine on the dance floor as our DJ, Mark Neal, plays the best belters from across the decades. For a flavour, please take a look at NickyBunting on Facebook and head to the Reels section. Whether you like the West End's longest running musical, Les Mis or you prefer something a bit fresher we have it covered. With tunes from Hamilton to Hairspray and Joseph to Jamie, you won't be disappointed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To make it easy to bring your children along, we are letting all under 13s in free with a responsible adult. With tickets as little as £7 coupled with a town centre location just a short walk from all major bus routes, there's no excuse to miss out on this unique experience.

We've already taken table reservations so please do book if you're coming with a group of six or more.

Booking is really easy so please pop over to Eventbrite to secure your space or contact Nicky on 07531286241 / [email protected].

This is a private event in a cosy, well respected venue and is hosted by NJB Promotions.